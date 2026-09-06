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India and Saudi Arabia deepen ties in labour and manpower sector during ministerial talks

The MEA said his interaction with Indian workers reflects the Government of India’s continued commitment to their welfare while working overseas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
India and Saudi Arabia deepen ties in labour and manpower sector during ministerial talks
Image Credit: IANS

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