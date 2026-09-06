/India and Saudi Arabia deepen ties in labour and manpower sector during ministerial talks

India and Saudi Arabia discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the labour and manpower sectors during a meeting between Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, on Sunday.
Taking to X, MoS Singh said the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, describing it as an important part of the growing India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership. He also thanked Alrajhi for the invitation and warm hospitality.
Singh arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first official visit to the Kingdom. He was received by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for International Affairs in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr Tariq Al Hamad, along with India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul.
In a post on X, Singh said he was looking forward to fruitful engagements with his Saudi counterparts, as well as interactions with members of the Indian diaspora and business leaders in the country.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh’s visit will continue until September 8. During his stay, he is also scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy, the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, and other dignitaries.
Singh will also interact with members of the Indian community, including workers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals.
The MEA said his interaction with Indian workers reflects the Government of India’s continued commitment to their welfare while working overseas.
The visit will provide an opportunity for India and Saudi Arabia to discuss issues of mutual interest in areas including human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs, while further strengthening their multifaceted strategic partnership, the MEA added.
(with IANS inputs)
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