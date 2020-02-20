India and US have very strong counter-terrorism cooperation, hope this will continue: MEA

In the wake of the India visit of US President Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday asserted that India and the US have very strong counter-terrorism cooperation, adding that India hopes that such ties would continue. "We got support from the US on the listing of terrorist from Pakistan," said Kumar. India is gearing up for a grand welcome of Trump who is scheduled for a two-day visit from February 24-25.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India wouldn't like to rush into a trade deal with the US as the issues involved are complicated. India isn't in favour of creating an artificial deadline, adding that both the countries hope to reach an understanding. "We do hope to reach an understanding. We would not like to rush into a deal as issues involved are complicated. We don't want to create an artificial deadline. For us the interests of people are paramount," said Kumar.

The MEA Spokesperson also chalked out the itinerary of Trump. This will be US President Trump's first visit to India and his fifth meeting with PM Modi in the last eight months.

He also said, "The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. The Samiti is taking all decisions on whom to invite. In Delhi, both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House."

On February 24, Trump will reach Gujarat`s Ahmedabad at around 11 am and PM Modi will personally receive him and his wife Melania Trump when Air Force One lands in Ahmedabad. This will be followed by a roadshow by the two leaders to 'Motera Stadium'. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. PM Modi and Trump will arrive at the event at 12.30 pm and are scheduled to address the event together. The 'Namaste Trump' event will be similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event that was held in Houston, US, added Shringla.

On the same day, at 3.30 pm, Trump and Melania will leave for Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They are scheduled to reach Agra at 5 pm. They will then leave for Delhi and stay the night at ITC Maurya.

On February 25, there will be an official reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Trump at 10 am and at 10.45 am Trump and Melania will visit Raj Ghat. After that, at 11.30 am there will be talks at the Hyderabad House followed by a Joint Press Statement. At 3 pm, there will be a CEO roundtable at the US Embassy, which is the last programme.

Speaking on UK MP Debbie Abraham, Kumar said, "She came here without a valid visa so we sent her back 'badi izzat se (with due respect)' from Delhi Airport. We believe that her statements and ideology are anti-India. There is a sustained campaign from her side against India."