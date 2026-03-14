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NewsIndiaIndia announces 30-day visa extension to foreigners in country amid Middle East tensions
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India announces 30-day visa extension to foreigners in country amid Middle East tensions

Indian Consulate in Dubai issued a notification announcing that all Visas and e-Visas expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month on a gratis basis for the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROS).

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
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India announces 30-day visa extension to foreigners in country amid Middle East tensionsPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

India has announced the extension of visas and waiver of overstay penalty to foreigners stranded in the country due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Indian Consulate in Dubai issued a notification announcing that all Visas and e-Visas expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month on a gratis basis for the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROS).

Authorities said the penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing conflict after February 28 would be waived.

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The authorities also clarified that the exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by the travel disruption so they can leave India once routes reopen.

The consulate also stated that if a foreign nation is unable to apply for an Exit Permit and Extension of Visas, then it would not be treated as a violation of migration legislation.

Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) would also be granted to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights on a gratis basis, authorities said.

This comes as conflict in West Asia continues with the US and Israel pounding Iran with their drone and missile attacks. Iran, in retaliation, has targeted US strategic bases in the Gulf region, along with directly hitting Israel.

Nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways, the Indian Embassy in Doha said in an advisory.

In a post on X, the embassy on Friday said the passengers travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other destinations. The airline also facilitated the transportation of the mortal remains of two Indian nationals who died of natural causes, along with their accompanying family members, to Kochi on humanitarian grounds.

The embassy said Qatar's airspace is only partially open, resulting in limited flight operations by Qatar Airways.

"One flight to Mumbai is planned for operations by Qatar Airways on March 14," the advisory said, referring to Mumbai.

The limited flight operations follow an escalating West Asia security crisis, triggered by Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil transits.

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