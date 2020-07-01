India appoints Indra Mani Pandey as new envoy to UN bodies in Geneva

New Delhi: Indra Mani Pandey has been appointed as the next Indian envoy to United Nations bodies and other international organisations in Geneva. He will represent India in more than 25 important organisation of the UN in Geneva including World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

He will have an important task at hand given the fact calls are growing for reforms at the WHO due to its failure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. India was appointed as the chair of the executive committed of the WHO in 2020 at the world health assembly. New Delhi was among the more than 60 countries who back a resolution that called for finding the source of COVID-19 crisis.

Pandey will also represent India at International Labour Organisation, Universal Postal Union, one of the oldest arm of UN that even predates UN, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), World Intellectual Property Organisation, International Parliamentary Union, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Pandey an Arabic speaker has served in Cairo, Syria in initial days and was later first Secretary in Islamabad, Kabul and in Geneva at the Mission to Conference on Disarmament. He has also severed as India's consul general in Guangzhou, Deputy chief of mission in Paris DCM Paris, Ambassador to Muscat. His last posting was as AS in the D & ISA Division.

The previous envoy to these UN bodies in Geneva was Rajiv K Chander who has completed his three-year-team. Under his leadership, India was able to successfully thwart Pakistani attempt to rake Kashmir at Human Rights Council after the abrogation of Article 370 that removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistani FM had himself reached to UNHRC calling for a special session, something that did not get much of a support.