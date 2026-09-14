/India approves 18-hour daily power supply to flood-hit Nepal until December

India has approved the export of electricity to Nepal for 18 hours a day until December 31, 2026, after recent floods damaged hydropower infrastructure and reduced the neighbouring country’s domestic power generation capacity.
According to a release issued by the Power Ministry, approval has been granted for the export of power to the Nepal Electricity Authority from September 13, 2026, to December 31, 2026, between 00:00 hours and 18:00 hours each day.
“Approval has been given for upto 600MW of export through Muzaffarpur - Dhalkebar 400 kV s\c line and upto 54 MW through Tanakpur - Mahendranagar 132 kV S/c line. The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027, will be reviewed in December,2026,” the release said.
The ministry said the decision was taken in view of the damage caused by the recent floods to Nepal’s hydropower infrastructure.
“The recent floods have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure in Nepal, reducing its domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity,” it added.
The approval is expected to help Nepal meet its electricity requirements during the difficult period, while also reinforcing the close and longstanding energy cooperation between India and Nepal.
“India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,” the release said.
(with ANI inputs)
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