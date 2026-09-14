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India approves 18-hour daily power supply to flood-hit Nepal until December

The ministry said the decision was taken in view of the damage caused by the recent floods to Nepal’s hydropower infrastructure.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
India approves 18-hour daily power supply to flood-hit Nepal until December
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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India approves 18-hour daily power supply to flood-hit Nepal until December
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