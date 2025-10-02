India Approves Sikh Pilgrims' Visit To Pakistan For Prakash Purab 2025

India has granted permission for Sikh Jathas (groups of pilgrims) to travel to Pakistan to participate in the upcoming celebrations of Prakash Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, sources said.

The pilgrimage will be undertaken under the framework of the 1974 bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.

Sources, however, clarified that "some selected groups will be permitted as per the recommendation by the state government."

"The state government concerned will recommend to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Acting on MEA's inputs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will give further clearance for the visit, to jathas," said the sources, requesting anonymity.

The move is significant as the Indian government, earlier this month, had barred Sikh pilgrims (jathas) from visiting Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab celebrations in November 2025 due to prevailing security concerns and recent tensions between the two countries.

As per the decision, Sikh devotees from India will cross over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border and visit prominent gurdwaras associated with Guru Nanak Dev, including Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. The groups will be facilitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in coordination with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) of Pakistan.

Every year, thousands of Sikh pilgrims travel across the border to mark key religious occasions such as Prakash Purab, Baisakhi, and Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The arrangement is part of the longstanding 1974 India-Pakistan agreement, which allows limited pilgrimages despite tense bilateral relations.

In recent years, the Kartarpur Corridor, which opened in 2019 to facilitate visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib shrine, has become a key channel of religious exchange. However, larger jathas continue to travel under the traditional protocol arrangement.

Security and logistical measures for the upcoming pilgrimage are learnt to be closely coordinated by both the India and Pakistan governments to ensure the smooth movement of devotees.