India arms MiG-29 jets with deadly ASRAAM missiles – Will Pakistan-China’s JF-17 survive?

New Delhi: Giving MiG-29 fighter jets new edge in the skies, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to upgrade the fleet with the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM). This development is part of an effort to modernise India’s aerial combat capabilities and make the aircraft more lethal and better prepared for high-intensity scenarios.

What is ASRAAM?

ASRAAM is a fourth-generation European short-range air-to-air missile, which is known for its precision and advanced technology. With a range exceeding 25 kilometres, it is intended to replace the older R-73 missiles that presently equip the MiG-29 fleet.

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On March 25, the Ministry of Defence asked for proposals to supply the missiles, launchers, equipment and training for aircrew and ground staff.

European missile and missile system maker MBDA manufactures it. India’s Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) had an agreement with the MBDA in 2021 to handle local assembly and testing. A dedicated assembly and test facility is being set up in Hyderabad to support the programme.

How many MiG-29s will be equipped?

India’s MiG-29 fleet has more than 55 aircraft, including eight trainer variants. Once ASRAAM is integrated, the aging R-73 missiles, whose range is only 10-15 kilometres and which date back to the 1980s, will be retired. This upgrade effectively doubles the missile range and brings a fire-and-forget capability to the jets, allowing pilots to launch the missile and concentrate on other threats without needing to steer it manually.

Weighing 88 kilograms and measuring 2.9 metres in length, the ASRAAM carries a high-explosive warhead and operates on heat-seeking technology. This makes it highly effective in close-range aerial engagements. It is already in service with the IAF on aircraft such as the LCA Tejas and Jaguar. The MiG-29 upgrade will expand its footprint across India’s combat jets.

Where China and Pakistan stand

China and Pakistan also have comparable systems. Beijing’s PL-10, which was introduced in 2015, is deployed on fighter jets like the J-10C, J-16 and J-20 with a reported range of 20-30 kilometres. Islamabad has equipped its JF-17 Block III with the PL-10E missile.

However, ASRAAM’s rocket motor gives it superior range and performance, potentially providing the IAF with a decisive advantage in regional air combat scenarios.

By equipping its MiG-29s with ASRAAM, India is ensuring that its fleet is ready for modern air battles and capable of striking targets precisely at longer distances while keeping pilots safe and mission-focussed. This upgrade strengthens India’s aerial combat readiness and highlights India’s progress toward high-tech modernisation of its fighter fleet.