close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

India Army warns Pakistan of a repeat of 1971 War, a lesson their coming generations will never forget

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon pointed out that Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to infiltrate the maximum number of terrorists into India to carry out subversive activities. The Army officer added that Pakistan is all steps to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, the day Article 370 was revoked ending the former state's special status.

India Army warns Pakistan of a repeat of 1971 War, a lesson their coming generations will never forget

New Delhi: Mincing no words, the Indian Army on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan to stop its nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir, else it will be given a befitting reply which will decimate the country. Reminding Pakistan of the 1971 War that led to its disintegration, the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's creation, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon pointed out that the neighbouring country is yet to learn its lessons.

Lt Gen Dhillon pointed out that Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to infiltrate the maximum number of terrorists into India to carry out subversive activities. The Army officer added that Pakistan is all steps to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, the day Article 370 was revoked ending the former state's special status.

"Pakistan Army, Pakistan or ISI, they will attempt to do whatever is within their capabilities inspite of their poor economy and poor diplomatic standing in the world communities, inspite of the political turmoil in their country... Coming to Pakistan Army and ISI, let them try anything, they will be befittingly replied to and replied to in a manner which their generations to come will remember. This has been called by the honourable Defence Minister, Chief of Army Staff and this has been conveyed formally by the Army commanders," he said.

"I, on behalf of the Indian Army, can confirm to you that Pakistan Army will be taught a lesson which they would have never understood, probably better than 1971," Lt General Dhillon added. 

The video has also been tweeted by Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the XV (15) Corps headquartered in Srinagar. 

Furthermore, Lt General Dhillon, who was accompanied by J&K ADGP (Security) Munir Ahmad Khan, said that the Indian Army works in a very transparent and professional manner; they respect Human Rights and will never indulge in activities that are against the ethos or good faith conduct, which is expected of any organised or disciplined force, which the army is. 

Live TV

He also confirmed that there were infiltration attempts in Poonch and Rajouri area. The Army added that it had arrested two Pakistani terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on August 21 from Jammu and Kashmir. A confession video of the two terrorists was also released ahead of the press conference in which they admitted to the Pakistani Army's role in sponsoring terror activities in India.

Tags:
Indian ArmyPakistanLieutenant General KJS Dhillon
Next
Story

Indian Army gets Pakistani terrorists' confession over a cup of tea

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Focus on your problems: India's message to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UNICEF event