In a significant win for security forces, three terrorists were killed under 'Operation Mahadev' in the Dachigam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday. Among them were two terrorists linked to the brutal incident in Pahalgam on April 22, including Suleiman Shah, who was reportedly the mastermind.

All three were killed in an intense gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Dachigam National Park, near the Mahadev peak in the Harwan area of Srinagar.

This came after an anti-terrorist operation was started on Monday by the security forces in the Dachigam National Park.

Who Is Suleiman Shah?

NDTV reported, citing sources, that Suleiman Shah was a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and an ex-commander of the Pakistani Army's Special Service Group (SSG). Later, he joined the terrorist outfit.

The report further stated that Suleiman Shah infiltrated India in September 2023. Over a year later, in October 2024, he allegedly led a terrorist attack on a camp housing workers of a private firm, killing seven civilians. He was also reportedly involved in the Baramulla attack in which four security personnel lost their lives.

The Indian Army, J&K Police, and the security forces have been launching aggressive anti-terrorist operations across the area targeting terrorists, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and sympathisers of terrorism to dismantle the ecosystem of terror in the UT.

Operation Mahadev

IANS quoted an army official as saying, “The operation is still going on in the area. The exact identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.”

“The anti-terrorist operation was started following Intelligence inputs. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot as the area is densely populated and the terrain under operation is tough,” an official said.

Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor

In the April 22 incident in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, 26 people were killed. The heinous terrorist attack outraged the entire country, and the government gave the Indian Armed Forces a free hand to avenge the brutal killings.

Following this, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and carried out target-specific strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), destroying nine terror bases.

Pakistan retaliated to India’s precision strikes by targeting military and civilian facilities, destroying scores of homes and other private property and religious places, including a temple, a gurdwara, and a church in Poonch district of Jammu division. In the resultant escalation, 18 defence bases of the Pakistan armed forces were damaged.

However, on May 10, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart.

(with IANS inputs)