India asks nationals to ‘leave Iran’ amid escalating US-Iran tensions
The Ministry of External Affairs isssued fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran, asking them to ‘leave Iran’ by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States on Monday.
Just in: India 'advises' its nationals to leave Iran
Advisory pic.twitter.com/kUa9oxV5Mr— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 23, 2026
This is a developing story.
