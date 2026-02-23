India asks nationals to ‘leave Iran’ amid escalating US-Iran tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs isssued fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran, asking them to ‘leave Iran’ by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States on Monday.

Just in: India 'advises' its nationals to leave Iran



Advisory pic.twitter.com/kUa9oxV5Mr February 23, 2026

This is a developing story.

