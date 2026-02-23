Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia asks nationals to ‘leave Iran’ amid escalating US-Iran tensions
US-IRAN TENSION

India asks nationals to ‘leave Iran’ amid escalating US-Iran tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs isssued fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran, asking them to ‘leave Iran’ by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, amid the escalating tensions between US and Iran.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India asks nationals to ‘leave Iran’ amid escalating US-Iran tensions(Image: IANS)

The Ministry of External Affairs isssued fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran, asking them to ‘leave Iran’ by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States on Monday.

 

This is a developing story.
 

