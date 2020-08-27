India asks Pakistan to take credible action against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan to take credible action against Dawood Ibrahim, wanted for 1993 Mumbai blasts, and other terrorists listed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Pakistan has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones... Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted," said Anurag Shrivastava, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, in response to a Zee Media question.

MEA said, "Pakistan’s assertion that the SRO does not mean that it admits to the presence of listed individuals on its territory" on these listed individuals "lays bare the insincerity of Pakistan in responding to legitimate expectations" that Islamabad will "track down international terrorists based on its soil".

Anurag Shrivastava further said, "Pakistan has not only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but it has also chosen not to act against them."

The UN list of terrorists, most of them being Pakistani citizens gives details such as passport number, house address. According to the list, Dawood who was listed as an international terrorist in 2003 has 3 houses in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

The development comes even as Pakistan earlier this month issues a Statutory Regulatory Orders (SRO) reproducing the listed terrorist by 1267 committee of UNSC which included Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim.

Pakistani foreign ministry later issued a clarification saying that doesn't mean acceptance of Dawood's presence in the country.