Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981795https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-australia-hold-talks-on-bolstering-economic-ties-2981795.html
NewsIndia
PIYUSH GOYAL

India, Australia Hold Talks On Bolstering Economic Ties

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Australian ministers to boost trade ties and later concluded the fourth round of India–New Zealand FTA talks, reaffirming commitment to strengthen economic cooperation and partnerships.

|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 09:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India, Australia Hold Talks On Bolstering Economic TiesImage: IANS

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Skills and Training Minister Andrew J Giles, in Melbourne and held discussions on strengthening economic relations between India and Australia.

"Our constructive discussions focused on unlocking the full potential of the India-Australia economic partnership, including through an ambitious and balanced Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," he wrote on X.

India and Australia have a strong trade relationship that is strengthening, particularly after the implementation of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022. India's main exports to Australia include petroleum products, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals, while Australia's primary exports to India are coal, gold, and copper. Both countries are working to further deepen economic ties, with a goal of reaching $100 billion in trade by 2030.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In FY25, bilateral trade was $24.1 billion, with India's goods exports at $8.58 billion and imports at $15.52 billion. The ECTA, which came into effect in December 2022, has accelerated trade between the two nations. Australia has provided preferential market access on 100 per cent of its tariff lines for India, including for goods like textiles, jewellery, and leather products.

India offers preferential access on over 70 per cent of its tariff lines for Australia, particularly for raw materials and intermediaries such as coal and mineral ores.

Piyush Goyal visited Australia after concluding his trip to neighbouring New Zealand.

During his visit, India and New Zealand successfully concluded the fourth round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in Auckland and Rotorua, an official statement said on Saturday.

It followed five days of constructive and forward-looking discussions between the two sides, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The statement further stated that both sides agreed to sustain momentum through inter-sessional work and continue detailed discussions across all chapters, with a shared determination to move towards early convergence on the India–New Zealand FTA.

Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand Minister for Trade, Todd McClay, acknowledged the steady progress made during this round and reaffirmed their commitment to work towards a modern, comprehensive, and future-ready free trade pact.

According to the ministry, both delegations held detailed engagements across key tracks, including trade in goods, trade in services, economic and trade cooperation, and rules of origin.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rajnath Singh
Era Of Katta And Laltane Over, Bihar ready To Produce Missiles: Rajnath Singh
Bengaluru
'Rapido Captain Tried To Grab My Legs': Bengaluru Woman’s Video Sparks Outrage
Trump Immigration Policy
Trump Revives Strict ‘Public Charge’ Visa Rules, Adds New Disqualifiers
Gen Z
How Gen Z Is Redefining The Food Industry?
bronzer stick
Best Bronzers and Contour Products on Amazon for All Skin Tones
Usthi rape case
Man Arrested For Repeated Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Daughter At Home
Pune land scam
Pune Land Row: Why Parth Pawar Not Named In FIR, What CM Fadnavis Said
children health tips
Dos And Don'ts To Keep Your Kids During This Seasonal Change
men watches
Best Men’s Watches on Amazon for Style and Function
dark lipstick
Best Dark Lipsticks For Bold Looks on Myntra