Under this treaty, only five countries — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China — are officially accepted as nuclear-weapon states. They promise not to share nuclear weapons with anyone. All other member countries promise never to make or buy such weapons. At the same time, every member agrees to slowly reduce nuclear arsenals. The treaty also allows nations to use nuclear technology for good purposes like producing electricity, treating diseases, improving farming and doing scientific research. To make sure no country cheats, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sends inspectors to check that nuclear material is not secretly used for making weapons.