Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Australian uranium boosts India's clean energy dream

Australian uranium boosts India's clean energy dream

India and Australia finalise a landmark civil nuclear agreement for long-term uranium supply. Know how this deal fuels India’s 2047 clean energy goals.

Written ByGirish Linganna
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Australian uranium boosts India's clean energy dream
Image Credit: Auckland: PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with New Zealand PM. (IANS)

About the Author

Girish Linganna

Girish Linganna

Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst.

 
Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Weekly Love Horoscope for July 13 - 19, 2026: Minor misunderstandings may arise, zodiacs
Weekly love horoscope4 min ago
2
India Australia Uranium Deal5 min ago
3
Animesh Kujur1 hr ago
4
Dhamaal 41 hr ago
5
4th T20I IND vs ENG1 hr ago