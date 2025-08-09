India Backs Surprise Trump-Putin Talks; Revives Modi’s ‘Not An Era Of War’ Call

India has expressed support for the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson on Saturday highlighted that the meeting could pave the way for ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace.

"This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, 'This is not an era of war'," the spokesperson said.

"India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts," he added.

US President Donald Trump disclosed that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.