Inside the India-Bangladesh no man's land: Shifting rivers, 150-yard rules, and the reality of border farmers

It would not be exaggerating to describe the international border dividing India and Bangladesh as one of the most interesting and geographically complex borders in the world. It is distinguished by numerous historical abnormalities, shifting rivers, dense forests, and inhabited enclaves.

One of the key concepts related to this topic in international studies is the phenomenon of 'No Man's Land'. This area is widely misinterpreted by laymen as a zone of lawlessness, but actually, it functions within a precise matrix of bilateral treaties and serious security policies.

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State-wise mathematics of the 4,096.7 Km border

According to MHA, the border between Bangladesh and India runs for about 4,096.7 kilometers and represents the longest international land border India shares with any neighbor. This frontier is divided among five Indian states in the following way:

West Bengal : 2,216.7 km (the largest sector; consists of numerous river segments)

: 2,216.7 km (the largest sector; consists of numerous river segments) Tripura : 856 km (completely surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides)

: 856 km (completely surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides) Meghalaya : 443 km (consists of hilly and forested regions)

: 443 km (consists of hilly and forested regions) Mizoram : 318 km (situated in highly inaccessible eastern hill tracts)

: 318 km (situated in highly inaccessible eastern hill tracts) Assam: 263 km

Around 3,232 kilometers of this border has been fenced with physical barbed wire fencing. The remaining 864 kilometers comprise rivers, marshy areas, and hilly regions, making it difficult to construct conventional fencing. Instead, technology and electronic surveillance are employed here for protection purposes using the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS).

Definition of 'No Man's Land'

Geopolitically, the term No Man's Land refers to the strip of land left uninhabited around the real international border line, also referred to as Zero Line.

As per the 'Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities' (1975), both countries agreed not to build any structure within 150 yards of the actual Zero Line. Structures include anything such as concrete homes, army bunkers, or observation towers.

Where it exists physically

In all flat land areas where India has installed barbed-wire fencing, the fencing has been done exactly 150 yards inside Indian Territory from the Zero Line. The strip of land lying between this fence and the Zero Line is called the 'No Man's Land'. You'll find this demarcation clearly visible along the plains of West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Where it does not exist

The existence of river boundaries between two neighboring states renders the concept of a No Man's Land irrelevant. For example, the thalweg (middle of a river) of the Ichamati River in West Bengal, the Brahmaputra River dividing Assam from Bangladesh, and the Feni River in Tripura are the international border lines between these countries. Again, where the international boundaries pass through the mountainous ridge and historic villages located exactly on the border line, there cannot be a No Man's Land.

Civilian prohibitions and the phenomenon of border farmers

It has been clearly defined under the international laws that nobody can enter the No Man's Land without any valid reason. It is also forbidden according to the border security policies of the nation.

Due to the Indian fencing extending 150 yards into its sovereign territory, there arises an interesting situation as the agricultural lands of numerous Indian villages lie beyond the fencing, in the immediate proximity of this area. Therefore, farmers of these villages require following the following set of regulations for cultivating their lands, regulated by the Border Security Force (BSF):

ID requirements: Farmers need to surrender their identity card provided to them by the government at designated BSF checkpoints located along the fencing.

Regulated access time: The BSF allows entry through these gates only for certain predetermined periods.

Restricted area: Only specified individual farmers are allowed to enter their particular fields. Movement beyond Zero Line into Bangladeshi territory is not allowed in any circumstances.

Curfew: All civilian personnel are required to move back to the other side of Indian fence line before evening.

Tourists are strictly banned to enter this territory and come under military surveillance.

Sovereignty, jurisdiction and law

It should be noted that the No Man's Land is neither unclaimed nor falls into the jurisdiction of international organizations such as United Nations. This area is completely sovereign territory belonging to respective countries.

The 150 yards of the buffer zone on the Indian side of the Zero Line is sovereign territory belonging to the Government of India. On the other hand, the 150 yards of the buffer on the side of Bangladesh is fully the property of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Only in the interests of unhindered patrolling of the border areas by the respective border guarding units of the countries—BSF in India and BGB in Bangladesh—both nations have mutually agreed through pacts not to construct anything within these areas.

Jurisdiction of law

Application of the law will depend solely upon the geographical location within the No Man's Land as follows:

India-side: The Constitution of India, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Foreigners Act apply to any person illegally crossing the fence and entering the 150 yards of buffer zone. BSF has the full power to arrest and surrender such persons to the state police for legal prosecution.

Bangladesh-side: The moment one crosses the Zero Line and enters the 150 yards of the buffer zone, he comes under the purview of Bangladeshi law.

Because of the high geopolitical sensitivity of this international frontier, border forces on both sides possess enhanced enforcement mandates. Unauthorized individuals inside the No Man's Land are treated as potential smugglers or illegal infiltrators, permitting security forces to deploy necessary force to maintain territorial integrity.

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