PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan Amid Unrest Over Pahalgam Tension

Emphasising that the restriction on transit applies to all products from Pakistan, the central government has said that the latest decision has been taken in the interest of national security and public policy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Bans All Imports From Pakistan Amid Unrest Over Pahalgam Tension Representational Image. (Pexels)

Pahalgam Tension: In another stringent action against Pakistan amid tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned direct or indirect imports from the neighbouring country.

“Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the notification read.

