Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why India just blacklisted 405 Defence imports for fighter jets, tanks, and warships | EXPLAINED

Why India just blacklisted 405 Defence imports for fighter jets, tanks, and warships | EXPLAINED

Sixth positive indigenisation list Ministry of Defence: The Ministry of Defence notified its sixth positive indigenisation list, enforcing a phased import ban on 405 critical military components, subsystems, and spares. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Why India just blacklisted 405 Defence imports for fighter jets, tanks, and warships | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rain could rob India of victory on final day in Galle, check weather report
2
3
4
5