/Why India just blacklisted 405 Defence imports for fighter jets, tanks, and warships | EXPLAINED

Sixth positive indigenisation list Ministry of Defence: The Ministry of Defence banned the importation of 405 items, line-replaceable units, and spares to minimise foreign reliance and foster indigenous manufacturing. Announced by the Department of Defence Production, the sixth positive indigenisation list opens up a business opportunity worth approximately ₹3,070 crore for private companies and Indian manufacturers.
The phased phase-out period runs from December 2026 to December 2029, and by then, all purchases of these products will be done only from Indian industrial partners.
Targeted spares include aircraft, armoured vehicles, and missile systems
These 405 prohibited items fall into categories of secondary assemblies, subsystems, raw materials, and defence electronics such as sonars, radars, fire control systems, and satellites.
The items covered in the list help sustain core military platforms in air, land, and naval branches of the military:
Aerial platforms: Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and AL-31FP engines.
Armoured fighting vehicles: Main battle tanks T-72 and T-90 and the BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.
Naval & missile systems: The warship sub-assemblies as well as the Konkurs-M, Invar, and MRSAM missile systems.
This list consists of 389 sub-systems and spares used by Defence Public Sector Undertakings and 16 items meant for the Indian Coast Guard.
Dual track indigenisation scheme puts pressure on manufacturing objectives
There is a dual approach adopted by India to increase self-sufficiency in military manufacture.
Whereas five prior platform lists imposed complete bans on imports of major equipment such as light tanks, artillery guns, destroyers, and trainer aircraft, the second track attempts to close gaps in the supply chain.
Total number of platforms currently under import ban comes up to 509, whereas lists of components exceed 5,400 items.
Key instruments of the policy driving this transition include the following:
FDI caps: Automatic FDI limits in defense have been raised from 49% to 74%.
Allocated procurement budget: The designated portion of defense capital expenditure budget will be allocated for domestic suppliers only.
Manufacturing goals: India plans to reach ₹3 lakh crore in domestic defense manufacturing and ₹50,000 crore in military exports until 2029-30.
According to the March SIPRI report, even though Indian arms imports decreased by 4% between 2016-20 and 2021-25, India still ranks as the second largest importer of weapons, contributing 8.2% to the world transfers.
FAQs
What is India's sixth positive indigenisation list of defence?
The sixth positive indigenisation list is a notification issued by the Ministry of Defence to prohibit the imports of 405 sub-systems, components and spares and compel their purchase from domestic vendors.
What is the approximate value in terms of money of the 405 items that have been banned for import in defence?
It is expected that the ban on the 405 items will provide business worth about ₹3,070 crore to domestic vendors of India.
What are the targets for long-term defence manufacturing and exports?
India's Ministry of Defence has set a target of manufacturing ₹3 lakh crore in defence and exports of ₹50,000 crore in defence by 2029-30.
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