India Bans Selective Jute Products Imports Via Land Routes From Bangladesh; Check Details

India imposed an immediate ban on the import of select jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes. On Monday the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the decision, clarifying that such imports will only be permitted through the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

According to the DGFT notification, imports from Bangladesh “shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border” and the restriction takes effect immediately. The order regulates the import of specific jute-related goods from Bangladesh to India.

The banned items include bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other textile bast fibres, twine, cordage, and rope of jute, as well as sacks and bags made from jute.