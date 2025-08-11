Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944748https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-bans-selective-jute-products-imports-via-land-routes-from-bangladesh-check-details-2944748.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-BANGLADESH

India Bans Selective Jute Products Imports Via Land Routes From Bangladesh; Check Details

India imposed an immediate ban on the import of select jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes. On Monday the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the decision, clarifying that such imports will only be permitted through the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Bans Selective Jute Products Imports Via Land Routes From Bangladesh; Check DetailsRepresentative Image: Freepik

India imposed an immediate ban on the import of select jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes. On Monday the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the decision, clarifying that such imports will only be permitted through the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

According to the DGFT notification, imports from Bangladesh “shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border” and the restriction takes effect immediately. The order regulates the import of specific jute-related goods from Bangladesh to India.

The banned items include bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other textile bast fibres, twine, cordage, and rope of jute, as well as sacks and bags made from jute.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK