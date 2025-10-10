NEW DELHI: India on Friday announced that it would further deepen its engagement in development cooperation projects, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity-building, in Afghanistan considering the war-torn country's pressing requirement for economic recovery and development.

India has also expressed its willingness to assist the Afghan government in reconstructing residential buildings in the earthquake affected areas, it was stated in the Joint Statement released after the meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and visiting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi.

Both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments.

During the discussions, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He conveyed India's continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people.

The External Affairs Minister expressed condolences over the loss of lives caused by the recent devastating earthquake in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces while Muttaqi appreciated India's role as the first responder to the disaster and its delivery of relief materials.

As a special gesture, India gifted 20 ambulances to the Afghan people with a symbolic handover being done by the EAM following his meeting with the Afghan Foreign Minister.

"As part of India's ongoing healthcare cooperation with Afghanistan, several projects are being undertaken, including the establishment of a Thalassemia Centre, a Modern Diagnostic Centre, and replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul. Additionally, India will construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul’s Bagrami district, an Oncology Centre and a Trauma Centre in Kabul, and five Maternity Health Clinics in the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia. About 75 prosthetic limbs have been successfully fitted to Afghan nationals, which was widely appreciated by both the Afghan government and the international community. India will also continue to extend medical assistance and provide high-quality healthcare treatment to Afghan nationals," read the India-Afghanistan Joint Statement.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of Indian humanitarian assistance programmes to Afghanistan, which include supply of food grains, social support items, school stationery, disaster relief materials and pesticides.

"The External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to continuing such assistance. The Foreign Minister expressed appreciation to the Government of India for its comprehensive and generous humanitarian support, including in providing crucial material aid to address the urgent needs of forcibly repatriated refugees in Afghanistan," the statement mentioned.

"In the field of capacity-building, India continues to offer scholarships to Afghan students under the e-ICCR scholarship scheme. Other avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities under the ICCR and other scholarship programmes are under active consideration," it added.

Both sides also welcomed the commencement of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, which will further enhance direct trade and commerce between the two countries. The new corridor is expected to streamline connectivity and boost bilateral trade. The Afghan side invited Indian companies to invest in the mining sector which would help strengthen the bilateral trade and commercial relations.

"Appreciating India's assistance in construction and maintenance of India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat, both sides also underscored the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to cooperate on hydroelectric projects with a view to addressing Afghanistan’s energy needs and support its agricultural development," the Joint Statement detailed.

During the discussions, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar expressed his deep appreciation to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and Government of India. Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries and underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

"Both sides emphasised respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The External Affairs Minister appreciated the Afghan side’s understanding of India's security concerns. The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India," it was stated.

The two sides also discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in sports, especially cricket, to advance cultural interactions.