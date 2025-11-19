India Begins Transition To LiDAR-Based Helicopter Safety Systems

India’s long-standing need for advanced helicopter safety technology has moved into a new phase with the announcement of a jointly pursued Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) programme. At the Dubai Airshow 2025, Indian defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and partially government-owned German sensor-technology company HENSOLDT declared co-development of the LiDAR-based OAS with a Degraded Visual Environment (DVE) pilot-assistance suite.

The system is positioned to address some of the most demanding operational conditions faced by Indian military helicopters in Ladakh, Siachen and the eastern Himalayas.

Helicopter crews operating in these regions routinely face rapid swings in visibility, narrow approach paths and hidden obstacles such as cables and ridgelines.

The combination of low-contrast terrain, “whiteout” and “brownout” conditions, and rapidly evolving weather patterns has made Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) one of the most persistent risks in Indian military aviation. Several accidents over the years, including high-profile crashes in low-visibility conditions, have reinforced the need for a system capable of providing earlier, more reliable warning cues to pilots during critical phases of flight.

The OAS, with its emphasis on synthetic vision and real-time obstacle detection, is intended to reduce these risks across a wide range of mission profiles.

How LiDAR OAS functions

The system integrates the SferiSense LiDAR Sensor Head Unit with a DVE computer capable of generating synthetic vision and 3D conformal symbology. The LiDAR can detect obstacles at distances greater than one kilometre, with a detection probability of at least 99.5 per cent within the first second. Unlike radar, LiDAR maintains detection performance even when flying parallel to wires, addressing a long-standing limitation in rotorcraft operations.

The OAS is intended for integration across India’s indigenous military helicopter fleet, supporting both current and future rotary-wing programmes without specifying an initial platform sequence.

A boost for “make for the world”

The programme revealed at Dubai Airshow is being jointly pursued under a built-to-spec co-development approach. This allows Indian and German teams to refine technical parameters together rather than relying on a fixed external design. Industry officials associated with the project say that technology transfer is planned to support Indian manufacturing and long-term sustainment.

HAL’s Korwa division in Uttar Pradesh has been identified as a key production centre once the system moves into manufacturing. The facility, which has steadily expanded its avionics and electronics capabilities, is expected to anchor the OAS production line as part of India’s wider effort to elevate the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor into a competitive aerospace hub. The modular nature of the OAS architecture may also encourage deeper participation from domestic suppliers specialising in optics, embedded processing and certified aviation components.

Countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America have shown interest in upgrading helicopter fleets with similar safety-focused technologies, and officials associated with the programme note that India’s involvement may improve export competitiveness once development is completed. No export commitments have been made, and the immediate focus remains on meeting domestic requirements.

As helicopter operations continue to expand across high-altitude and low-visibility regions, the OAS programme is set to play an important role in shaping India’s next phase of aviation safety and operational preparedness.