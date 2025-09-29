India-Bhutan Rail Connectivity Expanded With Rs 4,033 Crore Investment; Trade And Travel To Get Boost

India Bhutan railway: In a major development, India on Monday, September 29, 2025, announced two new rail links with Bhutan, a total of 89 km. The projects Kokrajhar-Gelephu in Assam and Banarhat-Samtse in West Bengal will be implemented at a cost of Rs 4,033 crore. These are the first rail connectivity projects between the two countries, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties.

The announcement was made by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a joint press conference in Delhi with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Misri described the initiative as a “major new step” to improve rail connectivity and foster closer cooperation between India and Bhutan.

These projects were initially agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan in March 2024. The formal MoU for the projects was signed last year, and a formal agreement is set to be signed on September 29, coinciding with the visit of Bhutanese Foreign Secretary to New Delhi.

Misri Highlights Strong India-Bhutan Relations

Speaking about the initiative, Misri highlighted the depth of the relationship between India and Bhutan. “India and Bhutan share a relationship of exceptional trust, mutual respect, and understanding. It is rooted in cultural and civilizational ties, strong people-to-people relations, and shared developmental and security interests,” he said.

Misri also noted the close engagement at the highest levels of leadership. “His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, and the Prime Minister of Bhutan have been visiting India regularly. His Majesty attended Mahakumbh earlier, while the Prime Minister recently attended the consecration of the Bhutanese temple in Rajgir,” he said.

Infrastructure Partnership Expands

Misri pointed out that India has been the largest provider of developmental assistance to Bhutan. For Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2024–2029), India has committed Rs 10,000 crore in support, covering project assistance, high-impact community development, economic stimulus programs, and program grants. This amount represents a 100% increase over the previous five-year plan.

According to reports, the new rail links are expected to enhance trade, travel, and connectivity between India and Bhutan, while also strengthening economic and cultural ties. Officials believe the projects will improve access to remote regions and support Bhutan’s overall development.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Misri jointly addressed the press conference, emphasising the strong partnership and shared vision of India and Bhutan for regional connectivity and development.