/INDIA bloc march blocked by barricades meters from Supreme Court; aides file petition before apex court against CEC

The INDIA bloc’s march towards the Supreme Court was halted near Bhagwan Das Road on Monday, around 600 metres from the court, after police barricaded the route.
A petition on behalf of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was subsequently filed before the apex court by his lawyer, S. Prasanna, after Gandhi was unable to reach the court by 4.30 pm.
Led by Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, the opposition’s ‘March for Democracy’ sought to draw the Supreme Court’s attention to alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Thousands of political workers and civil rights activists joined the march, bringing major stretches of the capital, including Mandi House and Barakhamba Road, to a standstill. Police maintained a heavy presence and erected barricades along the route.
All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was also seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the march.
Gandhi’s legal team approached the Supreme Court registry seeking an extension to file an in-person writ petition, as the court’s registry accepts physical filings until 4.30 pm.
The team sought permission to submit the plea beyond the deadline.
The petition reportedly concerns issues linked to the protests in New Delhi and alleged irregularities by the Election Commission.
The Supreme Court’s e-filing facility remains available around the clock, allowing petitions to be submitted at any time and on any day.
The INDIA bloc delegation had earlier reached the Barakhamba Road intersection before proceeding towards the Supreme Court. However, police barricades near Bhagwan Das Road prevented the march from reaching the court premises.
Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi by his lawyer, S. Prasanna, as he was unable to reach the court by 4:30 PM. https://t.co/gim3yaqhIG— IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026
During the march, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the Election Commission over changes to voter registration forms and alleged irregularities in the electoral process.
“We are asking very valid questions. Who authorised Form 6? Whose bulk-printing, pre-printed Form 7?.. Where is Gyanesh Kumar hiding? When a constitutional body head is missing, we need to ask questions”, Kharge told ANI.
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to protect the Chief Election Commissioner.
“Look at the BJP’s politics, what is it? It is about dismantling the entire democratic framework. They have already wreaked havoc on it. Two Election Commissioners had already conveyed that 14 decisions were taken without their consent and that the amendment to ‘Form 6’ was executed in a completely flawed manner, a fact the Supreme Court also clarified by stating there was no directive from them to do so”, Singh told ANI.
He alleged that the BJP was seeking to shield Gyanesh Kumar despite the objections raised over the changes to Form 6.
“Yet, despite this, they want to protect Gyanesh Kumar and destroy the country’s democracy. What does Rahul Gandhi say? He says we must save our institutions and the country’s democratic structure. But the tragedy is that they have no intention of moving in that direction”, he said.
Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to meet the opposition delegation and hear its concerns.
“If the Chief Justice of India will not meet us, then who will listen to the grievances of the public? We urge the Chief Justice of India to meet us”, Warring said.
The INDIA bloc’s demands centre on alleged irregularities in the SIR process and calls for action against Gyanesh Kumar.
The delegation includes former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the CPI and CPM, alongside Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Election Commission of failing to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls and alleged that it was working in the BJP’s interests.
“BJP is still getting fake votes registered. We hope that the Election Commission will stay impartial. SIR was ongoing in UP and it has now concluded. Still, there are a large number of double votes”, Yadav said.
Questioning the resources spent on the revision exercise, he added, “You conducted such a huge exercise, spent crores of rupees, and deployed officials for the same. Still, you could not rectify the voter list…What can you expect from them then? Why the SIR then? EC seems to be working at the BJP’s behest”.
Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq said the protest would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigned.
“This was always an issue concerning the people of the country, but it has now truly reached the general public. It is baffling that the government remains so adamant about shielding him; clearly, they are deriving some benefit from the situation, which is why they want to protect him. However, I believe the government will eventually have to yield and ensure his resignation”, Barq said.
Despite heavy security and police barricades, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters continued to press their demands, vowing to sustain their campaign against the Election Commission over the alleged irregularities in the electoral revision process.
(With agencies inputs)
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