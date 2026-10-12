Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /INDIA bloc march blocked by barricades meters from Supreme Court; aides file petition before apex court against CEC

INDIA bloc march blocked by barricades meters from Supreme Court; aides file petition before apex court against CEC

The INDIA bloc’s demands centre on alleged irregularities in the SIR process and calls for action against Gyanesh Kumar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
INDIA bloc march blocked by barricades meters from Supreme Court; aides file petition before apex court against CEC
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
INDIA bloc march blocked by barricades meters from Supreme Court; aides file petition before apex court against CEC
2
3
4
5