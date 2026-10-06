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INDIA bloc march to EC stopped near NITI Aayog; Rahul, Priyanka stage sit-in

Before the march began, opposition MPs questioned the security arrangements and stepped up their demand for Kumar's resignation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
INDIA bloc march to EC stopped near NITI Aayog; Rahul, Priyanka stage sit-in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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