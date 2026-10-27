/INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Why Congress alleges police tried to block Opposition event

New Delhi: The Congress is preparing for an INDIA bloc rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Around 21 political parties are expected to join the protest against alleged electoral irregularities under the Opposition’s “vote chori” (vote theft) slogan.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal along with Delhi party leaders visited the venue on Tuesday (October 27) to review preparations. The rally is expected to bring Opposition parties together over their allegations of discrepancies in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the voting process.
Congress MP Pawan Khera said that party leaders were working on arrangements for the event.
“The entire Delhi leadership is here right now to make arrangements for the rally. Venugopal ji is coming here, after which he will give everyone instructions. Preparations are being made accordingly,” he told ANI.
He added that the programme would involve INDIA bloc leaders and participants from across the country.
Venugopal accused the police of obstructing preparations for an October 30 programme planned ahead of the main rally. He said that the Congress had sought permission to hold the event on the lawns of the Ashoka Hotel, but the request was denied following police intervention.
He further alleged that police personnel stopped party workers from setting up infrastructure at another venue.
The October 30 programme was planned as a curtain-raiser for the November 1 rally and march against alleged electoral irregularities, according to him.
The Congress leader accused the Centre of trying to prevent Opposition parties from speaking out about electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the voting process.
“We are not going to succumb to their pressure. We know how to conduct the programme,” Venugopal said, adding that the party would announce its next course of action.
He also alleged that the government was attempting to suppress dissent and restrict political parties from criticising its actions.
The Congress has been mobilising Opposition parties through the “vote chori” campaign. The November 1 gathering at Ramlila Maidan is expected to be a major event in the bloc’s campaign.
Venugopal said that around 21 political parties were expected to participate in the rally. Preparations are underway as the Congress leadership works to coordinate the event with its INDIA bloc partners.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.