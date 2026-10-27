Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Why Congress alleges police tried to block Opposition event

INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Why Congress alleges police tried to block Opposition event

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal alleged that the police denied permission for a Congress event at Ashoka Hotel and stopped workers from setting up another venue ahead of the November 1 rally. The party has vowed to proceed with its plans.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Why Congress alleges police tried to block Opposition event
Image Credit: Preparations are in full swing at Ramlila Maidan for the Congress’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally scheduled for November 1. (Photo: Screen Grab/ANI Video)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Why Congress alleges police tried to block Opposition event
2
3
4
5