INDIA Bloc Rift Set To Widen With Upcoming State Polls, Can Bihar Show The Way?

Opposition Unity has been a far-fetched dream with the regional satraps being at odds with Congress more than often. Post Lok Sabha Election results, the bickering was more than evident with regional parties openly questioning Congress. The BJP's victory in states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi further put a question mark on Congress' credibility especially when the contest was direct. The regional and national political parties joined hands together under the INDI alliance to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the after losing Lok Sabha election all the parties have scattered out.

AAP and Congress were a part of the INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha election but in recent polls in Haryana and Delhi, both parties contested individually which can be one of the reasons behind the loss in polls. In the 2025 Delhi assembly election, AAP managed to secure only 22 seats while Congress remained at zero. In 14 constituencies including the New Delhi seat, the BJP's victory margin was lesser than the votes polled by Congress.

The three assembly elections lined up in 2026 and 2027 - West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab - are set to further widen the rift between INDIA bloc allies. Assembly elections in Bengal are scheduled for early 2026, while Kerala in mid-2026 and Punjab in early 2027.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has time again shown a door to the Congress and Left when it comes to alliance. The BJP has already emerged as the main opposition party in Bengal where it was lagging 10 years ago. The Congress and the Left combo has failed to make an impact in the eastern state.

In Punjab, which is going under polls in 2027, Congress and AAP will be the main opponents, continuing their rivalry from the Delhi and Haryana elections. In Kerala, Congress and the Left will be the primary rivals, with the Left currently in power.

Bihar appears to be the only silver lining for the opposition unity as the Rashtriya Janata Dal continues to have faith in the Congress. The Bihar, going to the polls later this year, is likely to witness a two-way contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc as the new entrant Jan Suraaj of Prashant Kishor set to test the waters.

Last time, the RJD emerged as the single largest party, and if the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left-VIP) succeeds in wresting power from Nitish Kumar, it could strengthen opposition unity. This victory could serve as a model, demonstrating that the BJP can be defeated when parties set aside their differences and work together.