/Mamata demands PM Modi & CEC resign as INDIA Bloc launches month-long 'save democracy' protest

The INDIA bloc has announced a month-long protest campaign against the Election Commission. It will start with district-level “Save Democracy” marches from October 2 to 8, followed by a big rally in Delhi on November 1. The plan was announced after opposition leaders met for nearly three-and-a-half hours on Wednesday, with Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said INDIA bloc parties would organise a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. Opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission on October 6.
The bloc also plans to seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October. Kharge said the opposition would place its concerns about the functioning of institutions before the President.
Five rallies are planned for October and November, with their dates and venues to be announced. A larger rally will be held in Delhi on November 1. The programme gives the opposition a common political campaign stretching across several weeks.
"Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.
The campaign follows months of attacks by opposition parties on the Election Commission over electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision process. Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities and accused the poll body of acting under government influence. The Election Commission has rejected allegations against its functioning, and BJP leaders have accused opposition parties of attacking constitutional institutions after electoral setbacks.
Kharge said the alliance would take its case directly to voters through the district-level programme. The INDIA bloc's demands include the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee made the sharpest demand at the joint press conference, calling for the resignations of both CEC Kumar and PM Modi.
"It is publicly known that Gyanesh Kumar is a thief, a dacoit. He has hijacked the EVMs. Our demand is that if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, this protest will continue for a long time. The Prime Minister must resign immediately. We will save democracy. We want your support, students, youth and journalists," Mamata Banerjee said.
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders had agreed to pursue accountability over what they allege is damage to India's electoral system.
"It is the personal commitment of all INDIA leaders that we are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. It doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are; Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country," he said.
The protests come as the opposition prepares for Assembly elections in five states in 2027.
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