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Mamata demands PM Modi & CEC resign as INDIA Bloc launches month-long 'save democracy' protest

INDIA bloc announces protests from October 2-8, an October 6 march to the Election Commission and a November 1 Delhi rally as Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi's resignation.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Mamata demands PM Modi & CEC resign as INDIA Bloc launches month-long 'save democracy' protest
Image Credit: ANI. Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP Working National President Supriya Sule and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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