INDIA Bloc strain widen ahead of key June 8 meet, CPI(M) and JMM protest Congress’s regional moves

Ahead of INDIA Bloc June 8 meeting, the cracks within the opposition alliance has widened. Despite conveying strong concerns to the Congress over its "systematic campaign" against CPI(M) leadership during the Kerala Assembly elections, the CPI(M) has decided to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Monday. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas will represent the party.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby has written a strongly worded letter to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing serious reservations and registering a strong protest over the Congress's conduct in the Kerala polls. The party forwarded the letter to other INDIA bloc constituents.

In the letter, Baby highlighted allegations made by senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kharge himself, during the election campaign. They claimed that the CPI(M) had struck a deal with the BJP and that former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reached an understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Congress leaders repeatedly questioned why Vijayan had not been interrogated or arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read: DMK to boycott INDIA bloc meeting on June 8 over the Congress strain

"I have been informed by KC Venugopal about the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to be held on June 8, 2026. There was a systematic campaign by the Congress leadership during the Kerala Assembly elections that the CPI(M) and the BJP had struck a deal," Baby wrote. He described these remarks as the "centerpiece" of the Congress's campaign, not stray comments.

Baby emphasized that the INDIA bloc was formed as a broad platform to fight the BJP, with parties of diverse ideologies coming together for this purpose. The CPI(M) has worked sincerely since the June 2023 Patna meeting to strengthen this opposition unity.

"Strangely, now, the CPI(M) is accused of having a deal with the BJP. This is a canard that we cannot take lightly. This strikes at the very basis of the unity forged against the BJP," he stated. Baby also pointed to the sacrifices of hundreds of CPI(M) cadres in the fight against the RSS-BJP in Kerala and the LDF government's record of maintaining communal harmony with no riots during its ten-year rule.

He questioned Rahul Gandhi's repeated calls for ED action against Pinarayi Vijayan, "Can this be termed as an anti-BJP stance or is it a case of inviting the Modi government to take illegal punitive action against a fellow opposition leader?"

Baby stressed that unless these issues are clarified, the very purpose of the INDIA bloc would be in question. He urged Kharge and the Congress leadership to clear the air on such "disruptive moves."

However, the CPI(M) affirmed its commitment to the alliance. "The CPI(M) will fully cooperate in Parliament with the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties to put up a united fight against the authoritarian, communal, and anti-people policies of the Modi government. The CPI(M) will never be found wanting in this task despite all the attacks and distortions," Baby added.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Elections: 37 seats, 10 states - NDA vs INDIA Bloc - Who is gaining? Number game explained

DMK and JMM’s displeasure with Congress

This development comes amid broader tensions in the INDIA bloc, with parties like DMK and JMM also expressing displeasure over Congress's actions.

The JMM has expressed strong displeasure with the Congress for unilaterally announcing Pranav Jha, AICC in-charge of Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, as its candidate for one of the two upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the ruling JMM, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, had insisted on fielding its own candidates for both seats. The JMM-Congress alliance commands sufficient numbers in the assembly to comfortably win both.

Following a JMM leadership meeting on Friday, several party leaders indicated that the JMM was prepared to contest both seats independently.

On Saturday, the JMM nominated former minister Baidyanath Ram as its candidate for one seat. For the second seat, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership after discussions with the Congress.

A candidate needs at least 28 first-preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand. The JMM-led coalition currently holds 56 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, compared to 24 MLAs of the BJP-led NDA.

On the other side in a setback to INDIA bloc, DMK announced it would skip the alliance’s meeting scheduled for Monday. The move stems from the DMK’s resentment over the Congress’s decision in Tamil Nadu to break ties with it and instead ally with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government after the recent Assembly elections.

The DMK’s decision signals its reluctance to share space with the Congress in the national alliance, triggering fresh concerns about the future and unity of the Opposition bloc.



(with inputs from agencies)



