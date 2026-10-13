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INDIA bloc vows to intensify fight against EC, Centre after Rahul Gandhi’s tea meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised the large turnout at Monday’s protest march, saying the Opposition had taken public concerns seriously.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
INDIA bloc vows to intensify fight against EC, Centre after Rahul Gandhi’s tea meet
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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