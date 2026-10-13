/INDIA bloc vows to intensify fight against EC, Centre after Rahul Gandhi’s tea meet

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday vowed to intensify their campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP-led government over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and claims of ‘vote theft’.
The Opposition leaders reiterated their commitment to protecting democratic institutions and restoring democracy at a joint press conference following a tea meeting hosted by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by INDIA bloc leaders, student activists and civil society members.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised the large turnout at Monday’s protest march, saying the Opposition had taken public concerns seriously.
“Rarely have people taken to the streets in such large numbers,” Kharge said, referring to the turnout at the protest in Delhi.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said the Opposition would remain united in its efforts to protect democracy, regardless of the sacrifices required.
“We are all united to protect democracy, and whatever sacrifices are required, we will make them,” he said.
Taking aim at the authorities over the removal of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue, Yadav said the government’s fear was reflected in the decision.
“The fear in the government is evident from the fact that the traditional protest venue – Jantar Mantar has been debarred. But those who attempted to hijack the country’s constitutional institutions won’t be able to save themselves,” he added.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also backed the Opposition’s campaign, alleging that the Constitution was under threat.
“We stand firmly with the INDIA bloc. The Constitution has been undermined, and it is under threat in the country today. That is why our fight will continue,” Sule said.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose sharpened the attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of undermining the fairness of elections.
“Every day, it is becoming clearer that the EC is undermining free and fair elections in India. As long as the Gyanesh Kumar-led Election Commission continues, there will not be free and fair elections in India,” Ghose said.
The Opposition has been raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities, demanding accountability from the poll body and the government.
Addressing the press on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition’s movement would continue, arguing that democratic processes and constitutional institutions were under threat under the current government.
“Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuinely democratic rule, in the country,” he said.
The tea meeting came a day after Opposition leaders and supporters took part in a protest march in the national capital against the Election Commission and alleged electoral malpractice.
While announcing Tuesday’s meeting, Gandhi had vowed that the movement to protect democracy would continue relentlessly.
The INDIA bloc leaders used the joint press conference to signal their intent to maintain a united front and sustain their campaign for electoral transparency and the functioning of constitutional institutions.
(With IANS inputs)
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