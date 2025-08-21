INDIA Bloc VP Nominee B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, the INDIA alliance candidate for Vice-President, on Thursday filed his nomination in the presence of senior Opposition leaders, including Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and other INDIA bloc leaders were also present.
#WATCH | INDIA alliance Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy files his nomination in the presence of Congress president-Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.… pic.twitter.com/CbvvmIhg9L — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025
Vice-Presidential Election And Result Date
The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with the counting of votes set to take place the same day.
August 21 is the deadline for filing nominations, while candidates can withdraw their candidature until August 25.
The post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health concerns.
The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament.
