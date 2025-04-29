India Blocks X Account Of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian government has blocked access to the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

On Monday, the Indian government banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.

Last week, a viral video clip showed Pakistan's Defence Minister making a significant admission, stating that Pakistan has been financially supporting and backing terrorist groups.

In a now-viral video clip, as reported by ANI, Pakistan’s Defence Minister is seen in conversation with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, who pointedly asks him, " But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?

Responding to the question, he said, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... and the west, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

Asif's statement lays bare the fact that Pakistan, for many years, has been harbouring these terror groups.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures including the closing of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.