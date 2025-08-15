India Bolstering Defence Capabilities, Remains Committed To Regional Peace: Report

HANOI: India's drive for defence self reliance and technological advancement has received a significant boost with the approval of a $2.3 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) project to develop next-generation Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), a report cited on Friday. The development underscores India’s commitment to strengthening surveillance, reconnaissance, and situational awareness, while reflecting its foresight in addressing emerging security challenges amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

“AWACS platforms are critical force multipliers that provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, and command and control functions from airborne platforms. These systems detect, track, and engage threats at extended ranges, giving the IAF an unparalleled operational advantage in airspace management,” a report in Vietnam Times mentioned.

“The upcoming generation of AWACS will incorporate cutting-edge radar technology, advanced sensor fusion, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics. This will allow the Indian Air Force to monitor vast stretches of airspace with improved accuracy and responsiveness,” it added.

According to the report, advanced detection capabilities will provide earlier warnings and enable coordinated responses to any aerial or missile threats. A key feature of this $2.3 billion project is its focus on indigenous research, development, and manufacturing, while enhancing indigenous defence technology. It stated that in line with the Government of India’s 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, the project aims not only to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers but also to strengthen the domestic defence industry ecosystem.

Next-generation AWACS platforms, the report emphasised, are set to play a crucial role in boosting the operational readiness of the IAF. Additionally, with advanced early warning and command capabilities, the IAF will be able to carry out more effective air defence, offensive operations, and maritime surveillance.

Furthermore, these systems are designed to interoperate effectively alongside other branches of the Indian Armed Forces, such as the Army and Navy, enabling a unified and synchronised approach to national defence.

Through investment in cutting-edge surveillance technologies, the report highlighted that India bolsters its deterrence capabilities while reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and stability.

The advanced AWACS systems will play a crucial role in monitoring cross-border activities and preventing incursions, thus promoting a secure environment that fosters economic growth and development.

The report detailed that with the strengthening of aerial surveillance and command capabilities, the project not only reinforces India’s defence posture but also encourages economic growth, technological advancement, and strategic autonomy.

“It is a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to securing its skies and asserting its position as a resilient and technologically advanced nation on the global stage. With this decisive step, India moves closer to realising its vision of a strong, self-reliant defence ecosystem that safeguards the nation’s interests and contributes to regional and global peace,” the report noted.