India Boosts Air Power: Second GE-404 Engine Arrives For LCA Mark 1A Fighter Jet Program
India received its second GE-404 engine for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet, a vital step for HAL's production targets. This delivery bolsters the Indian Air Force's modernisation and signaled progress in US defense partnership.
India has received the second GE-404 engine from the United States for its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A fighter jet program, defense officials confirmed on Monday. This delivery is a crucial step for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the public sector firm manufacturing the indigenous fighter, which expects to receive a total of 12 GE-404 engines by the end of the current financial year.
