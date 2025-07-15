Advertisement
LCA MARK 1A FIGHTER JETS

India Boosts Air Power: Second GE-404 Engine Arrives For LCA Mark 1A Fighter Jet Program

India received its second GE-404 engine for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet, a vital step for HAL's production targets. This delivery bolsters the Indian Air Force's modernisation and signaled progress in US defense partnership.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
IAF planning to buy 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets from HAL

India has received the second GE-404 engine from the United States for its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A fighter jet program, defense officials confirmed on Monday. This delivery is a crucial step for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the public sector firm manufacturing the indigenous fighter, which expects to receive a total of 12 GE-404 engines by the end of the current financial year.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

