India-Brazil trade to reach 20 billion in next 5 years; Modi-Lula meet boosts AI, energy & global south ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a joint news conference on Saturday and noted that the discussions between the two leaders aimed at moving forward across all sectors in the spirit of shared purpose and that the nations are committed to bilateral trade to surpass 20 billion USD in the next five years.

PM Modi thanked the Brazilian President for joining the India AI Impact Summit. He also praised his visionary leadership in strengthening India-Brazil relations.

"I am delighted to welcome President Lula and his delegation to India. India-Brazil relations have long benefited from President Lula's vision and inspiring leadership. Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of meeting him several times, and in each meeting, I have felt his deep friendship and trust in India. President Lula's visit has graced the historic AI Impact Summit and given new energy to our strategic partnership. I express my gratitude to the President for his friendship and commitment to the relationship between our two countries," PM Modi said



The Prime Minister also noted that Brazil is India's top trade partner in Latin America. He pointed out that the large Brazilian business delegation's visit shows this commitment. He added that expanding the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement will boost economic ties between the two nations.



"Brazil is India's largest trading partner in Latin America. We are committed to taking bilateral trade beyond $20 billion in the next five years. Our trade is not just a figure; it's a reflection of trust. The large business delegation accompanying the President reflects this confidence. The expansion of the India-Mercosur trade agreement will further strengthen our economic cooperation. Our cooperation in technology and innovation is important for both countries as well as the entire Global South," said PM Modi.

"I am pleased that we are working on establishing a Centre of Excellence for Digital Public Infrastructure in Brazil. We are also prioritising our cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, supercomputers, semiconductors, and blockchain. Both countries believe that technology must be inclusive and must become a bridge for shared progress. Energy cooperation has been a strong pillar of our relationship. In addition to hydrocarbons, we are also accelerating cooperation in several areas, including renewable energy, ethanol blending, and sustainable aviation fuel. Brazil's active participation in the Global Biofuel Alliance reflects our shared commitment to a green future. Brazil has also proposed co-chairing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. I congratulate President Lula for this initiative. Brazil's extensive experience in this area will significantly contribute to further strengthening the CDRI," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were among those present during the talks.

During their address, both leaders also emphasised on strengthning the Global South Cooperation. “We're going to strengthen the global South so that we never ever again are faced with a cold war between you two big superpowers," said the Brazilian President.

“We emphasise our commitment to the UN reform, particularly of the Security Council, so that it may represent the interests of the Global South and that have Brazil and India as natural candidates," added Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian President has arrived in India with a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum.



