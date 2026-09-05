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India's BRICS balancing act: How PM Modi will navigate China, Russia and the West

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
India's BRICS balancing act: How PM Modi will navigate China, Russia and the West
Image Credit: A.I. Chinese President Xi Jinping (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R).

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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