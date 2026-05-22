India built IMEC to counter China’s BRI but how will Italy become its biggest gateway in India-Middle East-Europe corridor?

New Delhi: India’s India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which is seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is emerging as a major international trade route. In this evolving structure, Italy is becoming a crucial link. After stepping away from the BRI, Rome is now looking to establish itself as Europe’s main entry point for goods coming from India and West Asia.

What IMEC is and why it is important

The IMEC is a multi-country connectivity project designed to improve trade links between India, West Asia and Europe. The plan was formally outlined through a memorandum of understanding signed during the G20 Summit on September 9, 2023.

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The project brings together India, the United States, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany and Italy. It aims at integrating sea routes, rail networks, road connections, energy pipelines and digital infrastructure into a single trade system.

According to the government, the corridor could reduce logistics costs by up to 30 percent and cut transport time by nearly 40 percent. If these projections hold, trade between India and Europe could see a major change in efficiency and scale.

Why Italy exited the BRI

Italy formally exited China’s Belt and Road Initiative in December 2023. Reports suggest that the expected economic benefits did not materialise as planned. Instead, Chinese investment in the country slowed down, while the trade imbalance increased.

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The decision also showed Italy’s strategy to align more with the European Union and the United States. With this move, it became the only G7 country to withdraw from the BRI. This shows a change in its foreign economic policy.

Italy’s growing role in IMEC

The country is aiming to establish itself as a primary European gateway within the IMEC structure. The idea is that goods from India and West Asia would enter Europe through Italian ports via the Mediterranean Sea and then move across the continent.

This approach is supported by Italy’s existing infrastructure, including its ports, rail connectivity and strong position within the European Union. Ports such as Trieste, Genoa and Venice are important for this emerging trade route.

Why Trieste is getting attention

Trieste port is emerging as one of the most important points in this plan. Italian media reports suggest that the government sees it as a hub connecting European transport corridors with India-linked maritime routes.

Its deep-water capacity and strong rail connectivity make it a strategic entry point. From Trieste, goods can be transported efficiently to Austria, Germany and Central and Eastern Europe. This makes it a strong candidate to serve as a central logistics hub for the IMEC.

Role of other Italian ports

While Trieste is considered a gateway to Eastern and Central Europe, Genoa is being developed as an important link for Western Europe. This shows that Rome is not relying on a single port but developing a multi-port strategy.

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This system would allow goods arriving from India and the Gulf to be distributed across different parts of Europe through a coordinated network. If successful, Italy could move beyond being only a transit point and become a major logistics hub for the region.

Is IMEC really a response to BRI?

The IMEC is described in political terms as a response to China’s BRI, but both are structurally different. The BRI is China-led, while the IMEC is built on a multilateral partnership model. However, comparisons continue because both aim to connect large economic regions through infrastructure and trade corridors.

Italy’s exit from the BRI and its interest in the IMEC is being considered as part of a broader realignment in world connectivity politics.

Challenges ahead for IMEC

The IMEC is still in its early stage. The 2023 agreement only laid out the structure, while detailed execution plans, timelines and coordination mechanisms are still under development.

Challenges include port upgrades, rail integration, funding, security arrangements and regional stability. These issues will determine how fast the corridor becomes operational.

If these hurdles are addressed, Italy could indeed become one of the most important gateways connecting India to Europe through a new-age trade network.