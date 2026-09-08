/The wait is almost over: India-made bullet train coach ready as Vapi-Surat section nears completion, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's ambitious high-speed rail network crossed a major manufacturing milestone as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the country's first bullet train body frame and test coach are fully ready. Speaking at the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara, Gujarat, the minister highlighted that civil infrastructure and rolling stock production are running on an accelerated timeline, with track testing scheduled to begin next year.
#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "We are reforming and modernizing everything—from operating systems and reservation systems to old construction protocols. New wagon designs are being developed; you may have… pic.twitter.com/8F6qBwBI6F— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.