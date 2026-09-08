Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /The wait is almost over: India-made bullet train coach ready as Vapi-Surat section nears completion, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The wait is almost over: India-made bullet train coach ready as Vapi-Surat section nears completion, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India's first indigenous bullet train body frame and test coach are ready, with track trials scheduled soon.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
The wait is almost over: India-made bullet train coach ready as Vapi-Surat section nears completion, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Image Credit: The Ministry of Railways releases images showing construction progress at the Bullet Train Station. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The wait is almost over: India-made bullet train coach ready as Vapi-Surat section nears completion, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
2
3
4
5