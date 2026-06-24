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India calls for reforms of ‘outdated UN frameworks’ and slams Pakistan’s J&K rhetoric at the Security Council

Calling for UN reforms India's envoy stressed that these mechanisms are designed to address prevailing realities and do not have perpetual validity.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
India calls for reforms of ‘outdated UN frameworks’ and slams Pakistan’s J&K rhetoric at the Security Council
Image Credit: India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni (File Photo IANS)

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