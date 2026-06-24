/India calls for reforms of ‘outdated UN frameworks’ and slams Pakistan’s J&K rhetoric at the Security Council

India firmly called out for reforms in the ‘outdated’ frameworks in the United Nations (UN) Security Council, citing Palestine’s example while also hitting out at Pakistan for politicising the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, on Tuesday called for a review of outdated mediation frameworks under Chapter VI of the UN Charter during an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council.
While addressing the meeting on “Bridging the Implementation Gap: UNSC Resolutions and Maintenance of International Peace and Security,” Parvathaneni highlighted the fundamental difference between Chapter VI and Chapter VII of the UN Charter and their distinct applicability.
“These two Chapters are distinct in nature,” he said, adding that Chapter VII is meant for concrete actions in response to threats to the peace, breaches of the peace, and acts of aggression. He warned that non-implementation of such measures could lead to further deterioration of peace and undermine the principles of multilateralism and international law.
In Chapter VI, which deals with the pacific settlement of disputes, Parvathaneni noted that it provides various options such as negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration.
However, he stressed that these mechanisms are designed to address prevailing realities and do not have perpetual validity.
“Such interventions warrant a review in accordance with changing circumstances and contexts,” he said.
Citing the Palestine issue as an example, he pointed out the constant evolution of mediation frameworks in response to changing ground realities and argued that assuming perpetual applicability of Chapter VI interventions is incorrect.
The Indian envoy further stated that just as member states are reviewing UN General Assembly mandates under the UN80 framework for greater efficiency, UN Security Council mandates should also not be exempt from such reviews.
Responding to Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting, Parvathaneni strongly objected, saying it was “incredible” that a co-Chair expected to remain balanced had chosen to politicise the forum.
Reaffirming India’s position, he declared that, “The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India. It always has been, is, and will remain so.”
Pakistan has repeatedly raised the Jammu & Kashmir issue in various UN forums. India has consistently and firmly pushed back, describing these references as unwarranted, politically motivated, and an abuse of the platforms.
Earlier this month, during the UN General Assembly’s discussion on the UNSC’s Annual Report, Pakistan’s envoy raised Kashmir. India’s Permanent Representative Harish Parvathaneni strongly rebuked Pakistan, accusing it of misusing its UNSC membership to push “biased and false narratives” and “divisive political interests.” He reiterated that J&K “was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”
India’s consistent message has been that J&K is a bilateral matter and strictly internal to India, and that Pakistan is misusing multilateral forums, especially its position on the UNSC, to internationalise the issue and advance its political agenda.
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