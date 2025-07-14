Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, strongly condemned Islamabad-sponsored cross-border terrorism at the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held on July 11, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Expressing India's deep concerns over the persistent threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan, particularly in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir.

The Minister also reaffirmed India's resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. At the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held on 11 July 2025, MoS (PM) participated in a constructive exchange of views on pressing international and regional developments and deliberated on the future trajectory of the ARF process.

At the session, Margherita called for collective efforts to address the challenges in the region. He commended the ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the emerging regional security architecture, as an important platform for candid discussions.

Minister Margherita At AIFMM

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, “The Minister, in his remarks at the AIFMM on 10 July 2025, extended India's support to Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN and reiterated India’s support for ASEAN unity and centrality. Further, MoS (PM) appreciated progress in the implementation of the 10 Point proposal of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, announced at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR in 2024, to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared the initiatives taken this year under the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism.”

He also emphasised the need for early completion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and underlined development partnerships in digital, maritime, health, and innovation.

MoS (PM) At EAS FMM

At the 15th EAS FMM on 11 July 2025, MoS (PM) elaborated on India’s contribution towards strengthening the Leaders-led EAS platform and exchanged views on the current regional and international developments. Preparations for the upcoming 20th EAS Summit, scheduled in October 2025, were also discussed as per the release.

MoS (PM) also held bilateral meetings with the Secretary General of ASEAN and the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, the Philippines, and Timor Leste, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.