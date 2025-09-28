'India Can Play Cricket With Pakistan, Why Can’t He...': Jailed Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Raises Questions Amid Asia Cup final

Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of jailed Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, has challenged the narrative surrounding his visit to Pakistan to attend a climate conference in February 2025.

“If India can play cricket with Pakistan, why can’t one of its heroes (Sonam Wangchuk), attend a UN conference there?” she posted on X.

Earlier, she shared a video clip of Wangchuk discussing climate change and commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives at the event titled ‘Breathe Pakistan’.

Her remarks came just hours after she accused security forces of causing the statehood protest in Leh to turn violent.

Angmo also responded directly to Ladakh UT police chief SD Singh Jamwal’s allegation that Wangchuk might have “Pakistan links,” citing his attendance at the neighbouring country’s event. She insisted that the visit was strictly professional and focused on climate issues.

“We attended a conference organised by the United Nations, and it was on climate change,” she told PTI. “I was also there to present a paper on women’s role in climate change... In fact, he (Wangchuk) praised Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi on stage at the event.”

Sonam Wangchuk, known primarily as an innovator and climate activist, has been resorting to satyagraha or hunger strikes to protest since Ladakh lost its special status in 2019, following its separation from Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. This change impacted protections for land rights and tribal areas.

Regarding the Pakistani event, Angmo explained that the ‘Breathe Pakistan’ conference, held in February, was organised by the United Nations Pakistan chapter and Dawn Media, involving multinational cooperation.

“There are organisations like ICIMOD, which bring together all eight Hindu Kush countries and work on various issues. We are part of ICIMOD’s Himalayan University Consortium,” Angmo, who co-runs the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), added.

She questioned the negative portrayal of Wangchuk, asking, “How can you portray a person as anti-national who has been talking about making shelters for the Indian Army, and boycotting Chinese goods?”

Angmo also criticised the imposition of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Wangchuk, which permits detention without trial for up to 12 months. “I think it is a very wrong charge. Sonam certainly is not a threat to any public order,” she said.

Addressing government claims that Wangchuk made “provocative” remarks referring to recent “Gen Z” protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, she clarified, “The reference being bandied around is actually an example Sonam gave, that, ‘when governments are not responsive, it leads to a revolution’. We should avoid the interpretations.”

She maintained that his Ladakhi statements had been mistranslated. “He just said that ‘when change has to happen, it can start with one individual, or with the death of one individual, and that individual could be me; I’m happy to give my life for it’,” Angmo said.

She emphasised that Wangchuk was merely reminding the BJP-led NDA government of its promises to the people of Ladakh and maintained that the protest organised by the Leh Apex Body was peaceful.

Wangchuk had condemned the violence on 24 September and ended his hunger strike in disappointment.