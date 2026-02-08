India-Canada national security ties advance after NSA Ajit Doval’s Ottawa visit

India and Canada in a step toward rebuilding and strengthening security ties after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Canada’s Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, Nathalie Drouin, in Ottawa on February 7 as part of bilateral security dialogue.

Both sides acknowledged progress in efforts aimed at protecting their citizens and agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement.

The significant development comes after National Security advisor Ajit Doval visited Ottawa ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s India visit in March to discuss trade agreements and strengthen bilateral relations.

The key outcomes of the meeting include posting security and law-enforcement liaison officers in each country to boost communication and real-time intel sharing on mutual threats like fentanyl precursors and transnational crime networks.

Both sides further pledged to formalise cybersecurity policy cooperation and info exchange, while advancing talks on fraud and immigration enforcement in line with laws and global duties.

Reviving strained India-Canada relations

India-Canada relations hit rock bottom in 2023 over the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, and Ottawa accused New Delhi of involvement, which India denied as baseless.

This led to a major diplomatic row; both countries expelled diplomats, cut staff at their high commissions, imposed visa restrictions, and halted trade negotiations.

India accused Canada of hosting Khalistan supporters, which India saw as a hub for anti-India activities. Trudeau's public charges worsened the freeze, turning allies into rivals over extremism, foreign meddling, and security concerns.

The arrival of Mark Carney as Prime Minister in March 2025 brought a fresh start with a focus on practical ties.

The government reopened high commissions by mid-2025 and dialed down past tensions.

NSA Ajit Doval's visit has also locked in security deals on fentanyl smuggling, cyber threats, and liaison officers for real-time intel sharing.

At the same time, President Trump's 2025 comeback with tariff battles and "America First" moves strained U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) ties, nudging Canada closer to India and reviving strained Trudeau era relations.





