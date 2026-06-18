/India, Canada to finalise trade deal by year end; India-UK CETA to come into force on July 15: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs of India on Thursday said that New Delhi has made significant progress towards a trade deal with Canada and the same is likey to be finalized in the next few months. Briefing the media, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also said that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will come into force from July 15.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has provided a positive update on ongoing India-Canada trade discussions. Carney signalled potential progress toward deeper economic and commercial ties between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two Prime Ministers welcomed the positive momentum in India–Canada relations and noted with satisfaction the progress achieved since Prime Minister Carney’s successful visit to India in March 2026. The Prime Ministers welcomed the strengthening of institutional engagement between the two governments, including the recent meetings of the Joint Science and Technology Committee and the Consular Dialogue. They also looked forward to forthcoming dialogues in the areas of defence, finance and migration.
Talking about the trade deal with Britain, Misri said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom announced the date for the entry into force of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which was signed last year in the presence of the two prime ministers in the UK and will enter into force from the 15th of July, 2026. So major, major development insofar as bilateral relations with the major trading partner are concerned."
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart Carney gave instructions to their team to expedite the trade agreement. "Prime Minister, as you're aware, held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada and the two leaders gave instructions to their teams to conclude the negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of the year. You're aware that our Commerce Minister had recently visited Canada and discussions have already started on this," he said.
"With the European Union...before the end of the year, the agreement will be signed. This is something that came up in their meeting in Evian on the sidelines of the G7 meetings. And they once again reaffirmed their desire and instructed the respective teams to do whatever was necessary to make this signing happen before the end of the year,” he added.
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