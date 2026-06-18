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  • /India, Canada to finalise trade deal by year end; India-UK CETA to come into force on July 15: MEA

India, Canada to finalise trade deal by year end; India-UK CETA to come into force on July 15: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also said that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will come into force from July 15.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
India, Canada to finalise trade deal by year end; India-UK CETA to come into force on July 15: MEA
Image Credit: PMO

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