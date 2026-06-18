/India, Canada to finalise trade deal by year end; India-UK CETA to come into force on July 15: MEA

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has provided a positive update on ongoing India-Canada trade discussions. Carney signalled potential progress toward deeper economic and commercial ties between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two Prime Ministers welcomed the positive momentum in India–Canada relations and noted with satisfaction the progress achieved since Prime Minister Carney’s successful visit to India in March 2026. The Prime Ministers welcomed the strengthening of institutional engagement between the two governments, including the recent meetings of the Joint Science and Technology Committee and the Consular Dialogue. They also looked forward to forthcoming dialogues in the areas of defence, finance and migration.