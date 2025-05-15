India Cancels Clearance Of Turkish Firm Celebi Aviation Over National Security Concern

Indo-Pak Tension Fallout: The Government of India has swung into action after Turkey extended unilateral support to Pakistan amid the growing tensions. There has been an anti-Turkey wave in India following Ankara's support for Pakistan in the recent Indo-Pak military conflict post the 'Operation Sindoor'. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said in a notice that the security clearance of Turkish aviation firm Celebi Airport Services was revoked due to security issues.

"The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency, was approved by DG, BCAS. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security," said the BCAS.

Notably, Pakistan attacked India on May 8-9 using Turkish drones and New Delhi already brought the matter into public domain. While India raised the issue to Turkey's support to Pakistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he will continue to stand by Pakistan against India. There has been widespread ange among Indians against Turkey. The anger has led to rapid decline in tourist bookings. Many market federeations have decided to stop import of Turkish apple and marbles as well.

"While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels," Erdogan said yesterday.

If reports are to be believed, Erdogan's daughter Sumeyye holds stake in Celebi Airport Services. Given Turkey's support to Pakistan, there was growing fear that Celebi Airport Services may misuse its security clearance to spy on critical data related to airport safety, said experts.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians. However, Pakistan attacked India using Turkish drones and Chinese missiles on May 8-9. Pakistan suffered massive damages due to Indian retaliation.