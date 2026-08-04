/Census phase 2 begins Aug 17, caste data and parent details to be collected

Phase 2 (Population Enumeration) of Census 2027 will begin in mid‑August 2026 in Ladakh and other snow‑bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with online self‑enumeration followed by door‑to‑door enumeration in September. The census will collect caste data for the first time since 1931 and will also record details such as parents' birth information and passport data through a fully digital system, as per a Times of India report.
One of the major features of Census 2027 is the return of caste enumeration during the population enumeration phase (Phase 2), as per official notifications and media reports.
For the first time, the census questionnaire is expected to capture the date (or at least year) and place of birth of a respondent's parents, based on the respondent's best knowledge, as per the TOI report.
Officials have clarified that individual census data collected under the Census Act cannot be used as legal evidence, made public in identifiable form, or used to determine eligibility for government schemes, the Times of India reported.
Census 2027 questionnaire may also seek certain additional voluntary details:
The government has planned a special schedule for snow‑bound regions before winter conditions make fieldwork difficult.
Phase 2 (Population Enumeration) for the rest of India is scheduled to begin in February 2027, following the 2026 house‑listing phase.
The Union Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 11,718.24 crore for Census 2027. It will be India's first fully digital census and will use:
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