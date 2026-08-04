/Census phase 2 begins Aug 17, caste data and parent details to be collected

Phase 2 (Population Enumeration) of Census 2027 will begin in mid‑August 2026 in Ladakh and other snow‑bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with online self‑enumeration followed by door‑to‑door enumeration in September. The census will collect caste data for the first time since 1931 and will also record details such as parents' birth information and passport data through a fully digital system, as per a Times of India report.