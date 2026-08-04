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Census phase 2 begins Aug 17, caste data and parent details to be collected

Census 2027 Phase 2 starts on August 17 with caste enumeration, parents' birth details, passport information and digital self-enumeration. Know the key details and important dates.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Census phase 2 begins Aug 17, caste data and parent details to be collected
Image Credit: Zee News.

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