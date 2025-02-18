Pakistan is already struggling to make ends meet. While the country is highly dependent on foreign aid and loans to run day-to-day affairs, high inflation is taking a toll on common people. However, despite its beggar-like situation, Pakistan never fails to raise the Kashmir rant. Recently, when Trukey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on an official visit to Islamabad, the two countries did not fail to raise the Kashmir rhetoric.

“The Kashmir issue should be addressed according to the UN resolution through dialogue and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Kashmir...Our state and our nation, as in the past, stands in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers today,” said Erdogan on February 13. Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif might have felt victorious last week when he managed to persuade Erdogan to speak on Kashmir. But India was keenly watching all the developments and had planned a better counter to Pakistan's propaganda.

While Turkey's President visited Pakistan last week, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India on February 17-18, a week later. Notably, Qatar, being an Islamic nation, shares a good relationship with Pakistan. Despite this fact, India and Qatar univocally condemned terrorism in all its forms in their joint statement.

The joint statement issued after the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said, "The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and agreed to cooperate in combating this menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. They agreed to enhance cooperation in information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking, Cybercrime and other transnational crimes."

According to the India's Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders also discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including the prevention of the use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and disturbing social harmony.

Not only this, during his visit to the United States, PM Modi and President Donald Trump had also issued strong-worded statements against terrorism, shocking Pakistan.

Pakistan has been fomenting trouble in India. It keeps sending terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir and has several terror launchpads in the occupied Kashmir territory. Now, in a diplomatic win, India has managed to bring this to light and show it to the countries across the world that Pakistan is indeed a 'terrorist-nation'.