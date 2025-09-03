Advertisement
‘India, China Are Economic Giants, But No Nation Should Dominate Global Politics’: Putin Amid Trump's Tariff

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that countries like India and China are economic giants, stressing that no single nation should dominate global politics or security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘India, China Are Economic Giants, But No Nation Should Dominate Global Politics’: Putin Amid Trump's Tariff Image: ANI

Days after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)Summit 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that  countries like India and China are economic giants, stressing that no single nation should dominate global politics or security.

