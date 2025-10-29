India and China reportedly held talks over the management of the border. According to several media reports, the Chinese Defence Minister informed about the fresh talks on Wednesday.

The reports also elaborated that China's Defence Ministry has informed about the meeting and stated that both nations have agreed to maintain "active and in-depth dialogue" through diplomatic and military channels.

Also Read: Pakistan Offers Bangladesh Access To Karachi Port For Trade - What Does It Mean?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This marks the latest effort by both India and China to improve relations that deteriorated after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 between soldiers of the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PM Modi-Chinese President Xi's Meet

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in China's Tianjin. According to IANS, the two leaders had agreed that “mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity” must form the foundation of future ties, a report in India Narrative detailed.

Notably, PM Modi and Xi Jinping discussed measures to maintain stability along the disputed borders. The two sides announced that direct flights between India and China would soon resume, and earlier this week, a private carrier resumed direct commercial passenger flights to China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou with daily nonstop flights.

During the meeting with the Chinese President, PM Modi had emphasised the need for the two nations to work together to stabilise the global economic order, the report said. He extended an invitation to Xi to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China ties since their last meeting in Russia's Kazan in 2024.

Moreover, PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation. The breakthrough in bilateral talks was made possible after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3500-km LAC to end the four-year-long border confrontation.

(with IANS inputs)