/India, China 'main culprits', key targets of US-Russia sanctions bill: Senator

The US Senate has moved forward with a sanctions bill aimed at increasing pressure on Russia by targeting its biggest energy customers, with lawmakers openly identifying India and China as the primary focus of the proposed measures.
The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural hurdle on Tuesday after senators voted 86-12 to invoke cloture, allowing the legislation to move towards a final vote. The bill was advanced just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump in Washington to seek stronger action against Moscow. Zelensky also attended the funeral of late Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine's strongest supporters in Congress.
Speaking after the vote, US Senator Roger Wicker said the legislation had been designed to shield America's allies while putting pressure on countries buying large volumes of Russian energy.
"It is carefully crafted to make sure we are not hitting our allies and that we are hitting China and India," Wicker told reporters.
He accused both countries of helping sustain Russia's military campaign through their energy purchases.
"Let's be really blunt. China and India are the main culprits here. They purchase the vast majority of oil and gas, they are fuelling Russia's war machine and they are doing us no favours anywhere else in the world," he said.
Besides China and India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan are among the largest buyers of Russian oil.
The proposed legislation seeks to impose both primary and secondary sanctions on Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine. It targets Russian officials, oligarchs and their family members, foreign entities, Russian banks and financial institutions, as well as vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet.
A key provision of the bill would allow the US president to levy targeted tariffs on imports from countries that continue to buy the majority of Russia's oil and gas or help Moscow evade existing sanctions.
Under Section 113, the five biggest purchasers of Russian fuel, or countries facilitating sanctions evasion through shadow fleets, could face additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods exported to the United States.
Cloture, the procedural step approved by the Senate, limits debate on the legislation before it proceeds to a final vote.
While the bill is widely expected to secure Senate approval, its prospects in the House of Representatives are less certain, with some Democrats raising concerns over expanding President Trump's tariff powers.
House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Richard Neal and Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden criticised the proposal, saying: "It is extremely dangerous to give Trump massive new tariff powers, particularly after we've seen the disastrous impacts of his corrupt, chaotic, and inflationary tariff spree."
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