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India, China 'main culprits', key targets of US-Russia sanctions bill: Senator

Speaking after the vote, US Senator Roger Wicker said the legislation had been designed to shield America's allies while putting pressure on countries buying large volumes of Russian energy.

Edited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
India, China 'main culprits', key targets of US-Russia sanctions bill: Senator
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from Richard Blumenthal/YT

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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