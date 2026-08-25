/India, China seek stronger border peace, closer ties as Doval meets Vice President Han

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, with the two sides discussing ways to maintain peace and tranquillity along the India-China border and further improve bilateral relations. Doval, who is on a two-day visit to China, is also India's Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question. His meeting with Han came ahead of the 25th round of Special Representative talks on the boundary issue, scheduled later on Tuesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.