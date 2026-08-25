Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India, China seek stronger border peace, closer ties as Doval meets Vice President Han

India, China seek stronger border peace, closer ties as Doval meets Vice President Han

According to the embassy, Doval and Han discussed measures to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also exchanged views on further improving bilateral relations in economic, political and multilateral forums, in line with the understanding reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
India, China seek stronger border peace, closer ties as Doval meets Vice President Han
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Performance can't be judged in 100 days: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes major announcements at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave
2
3
4
5