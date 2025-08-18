India-China Ties: Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi, Puts Emphasis On Border De-Escalation

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border is crucial for improving bilateral relations. EAM also highlighted the difficult time in our relationship with China and said that a candid and constructive approach from both sides.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began his two-day visit to India on Monday, and he held a crucial bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar welcomed Wang Yi in India and said that this occasion provides an opportunity to meet and review the bilateral ties.

"This is also the first visit by a Chinese Minister since our leaders met in Kazan in October 2024. This occasion provides us with an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an approrpriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest," he added.

He also stated that NSA Ajit Doval will hold talks with China’s Special Representative to advance the de-escalation process.

"You will, of course, be discussing border issues with our Special Representative NSA Ajit Doval tomorrow. This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," EAM said.