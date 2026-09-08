/‘India-China ties moving in positive direction’: MEA on corps commander meet

India and China have taken a significant step towards maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with the two sides holding their first-ever Corps Commander-level meeting in the eastern sector at the Wacha-Damai border meeting points in Arunachal Pradesh.
The two-day military engagement was held on September 6 at Wacha on the Indian side and on September 7 at Damai on the Chinese side, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the ministry's biweekly media briefing.
The talks come as India-China ties show signs of gradual improvement after years of tensions along the LAC. The military dialogue follows foundational agreements reached between the Special Representatives of the two countries in August 2025 and August 2026, as well as recent meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) held in Beijing and New Delhi.
"India-China ties are gradually moving in a positive direction," Jaiswal said, underlining the importance of restoring broader ties between the two countries.
He also pointed to people-to-people contacts as an important part of the normalisation process, including issues related to visas that can help facilitate greater interaction between citizens of the two countries.
The inaugural Corps Commander-level dialogue in the eastern sector brought together the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Girish Kalia, Commander of the Rangapahar-based 3 Corps. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army has two primary formations responsible for guarding the LAC: the 3 Corps and the Tezpur-based 4 Corps.
The latest military engagement also comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's high-level visit to China. During the visit, India and China agreed on joint measures aimed at ensuring peace and stability along the LAC.
The dialogue takes place against the backdrop of continued efforts by both sides to strengthen communication and prevent tensions along the disputed border from escalating.
Just days before the talks, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth visited the headquarters of 3 Corps to assess its combat preparedness. He also reviewed strategies aimed at further strengthening the Indian Army's mountain warfare capabilities.
The latest Corps Commander-level meeting is therefore being seen as another important channel for maintaining communication between the two militaries as India and China work towards a gradual normalisation of relations.
(with ANI inputs)
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