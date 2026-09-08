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‘India-China ties moving in positive direction’: MEA on corps commander meet

The latest military engagement also comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's high-level visit to China and ahead of the BRICS summit. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
‘India-China ties moving in positive direction’: MEA on corps commander meet
Image Credit: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (IANS)

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